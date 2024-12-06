ScottishPower selects Great Yarmouth as pre-assembly port for £4bn East Anglia Two wind farm

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Richard Goffin, port director, Peel Ports Group and Ross Ovens, ScottishPower Renewables’ managing director for offshore – Credit: ScottishPower Renewables
Image:

Richard Goffin, port director, Peel Ports Group and Ross Ovens, ScottishPower Renewables’ managing director for offshore – Credit: ScottishPower Renewables

Iberdrola-owned firm and Peel Ports Great Yarmouth ink reservation agreement that will see 64 offshore wind turbines assembled in Norfolk

ScottishPower Renewables and Peel Ports Great Yarmouth have today signed a reservation agreement for the Norfolk port to be used as the pre-assembly site for the £4bn East Anglia Two offshore wind farm...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Campaigners launch appeal over UK climate adaptation strategy ruling

Study: Air source heat pumps capable of heating new homes for less than £2 a day

Most read
01

ScottishPower selects Great Yarmouth as pre-assembly port for £4bn East Anglia Two wind farm

06 December 2024 • 3 min read
02

'Plan for Change': Starmer promises to put UK on track for 'at least 95 per cent clean power by 2030'

05 December 2024 • 6 min read
03

Uber Boat unveils 'UK first' zero-emission cross-river passenger ferry

06 December 2024 • 3 min read
04

Study: Air source heat pumps capable of heating new homes for less than £2 a day

06 December 2024 • 4 min read
05

Campaigners launch appeal over UK climate adaptation strategy ruling

06 December 2024 • 4 min read

More on Wind

ScottishPower selects Great Yarmouth as pre-assembly port for £4bn East Anglia Two wind farm
Wind

ScottishPower selects Great Yarmouth as pre-assembly port for £4bn East Anglia Two wind farm

Iberdrola-owned firm and Peel Ports Great Yarmouth ink reservation agreement that will see 64 offshore wind turbines assembled in Norfolk

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 06 December 2024 • 3 min read
Eight out of 10 offshore wind companies plan to expand workforce
Wind

Eight out of 10 offshore wind companies plan to expand workforce

Survey of leading supply chain companies reveals growing confidence in UK offshore wind sector

James Murray
James Murray
clock 05 December 2024 • 2 min read
'The end of coal': Study confirms UK fossil fuel power generation hit record low this summer
Wind

'The end of coal': Study confirms UK fossil fuel power generation hit record low this summer

Latest edition of Drax Electric Insights report confirms fossil fuel power generation was at its lowest ever monthly average during the third quarter of the year

James Murray
James Murray
clock 28 November 2024 • 3 min read