Study: UK spending four times more on renewables projects than on grid upgrades

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Report warns UK is trailing Germany, Spain, and Italy in grid investment and 'needs to play catch-up' if clean energy superpower ambition is to be realised

The UK is currently investing four times more on green energy projects than on the electricity cables, power lines, and infrastructure needed to connect them to the grid, according to a new analysis that...

Julia Salant: 'The energy industry demonstrates that sustainability is a long game'

Study: Number of heat stress days at major fashion production hubs increase by 42 per cent

