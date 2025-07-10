Masdar and Iberdrola to invest €5.2bn in 1.4GW East Anglia Three offshore wind farm

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Iberdrola's Ignacio Galán with Masdar's Sultan Al Jaber Credit: Masdar–Iberdrola partnership
Image:

Iberdrola's Ignacio Galán with Masdar's Sultan Al Jaber Credit: Masdar–Iberdrola partnership

Energy giants advance €15bn joint venture with opening of Baltic Eagle project and confirmation of investment in latest UK offshore wind farm

Masdar and European energy giant Iberdrola have announced a €5.2bn joint investment in the East Anglia Three offshore wind farm, hailing the deal as the largest single offshore wind transaction to date...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

HSBC: 'Stark' contrast between investors approach to sustainability

OBR: Economic cost of climate change likely 'more severe' than previously thought

More on Wind

UK government gives green light to Irish Sea's largest offshore wind farm to date
Energy

UK government gives green light to Irish Sea's largest offshore wind farm to date

Ed Miliband approves plans for 1.5GW Mona Offshore Wind Farm, which is set to provide clean power to more than one million homes

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 04 July 2025 • 3 min read
'No-brainer': Government launches UK's first Onshore Wind Strategy
Energy

'No-brainer': Government launches UK's first Onshore Wind Strategy

Target to deliver 29GW of onshore wind capacity by 2030 aims to unlock £70m of community funding for rural towns and villages a year, government claims

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 04 July 2025 • 6 min read
Study: Wider use of robots needed to support UK offshore wind rollout
Energy

Study: Wider use of robots needed to support UK offshore wind rollout

ORE Catapult claims robots can play a vital role as offshore wind roll out gathers pace, particularly for undertaking hazardous operations in deeper waters and remote locations

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 01 July 2025 • 4 min read