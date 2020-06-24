Royal Dutch Shell
Shell announces support for Europe's first sustainable aviation fuel plant
SkyNRG plant aims to use waste cooking oil and hydrogen to produce aviation fuel with lifecycle carbon emissions approximately 85 per cent lower than conventional jet fuels
Shell snaps up stake in off-grid solar energy firm d.light
Oil giant invests in start-up seeking to deliver electricity to millions of people across Africa and Asia
Shell dives into floating wind sector with EOLFI deal
Oil and gas giant snaps up French developer of floating foundations for offshore wind turbines
Velocys unveils plans for negative emissions biofuel plant
Technology is initially planned for a site in the US, but could also be used in the UK if a proposed plant is given the go-ahead, Velocys says
'B-Snug': Shell and PassivSystems launch smart home heating system
System designed to manage and monitor use of air source heat pumps in combination with householders' existing boiler aims to slash emissions
Shell closes in on takeover deal for Australian energy supplier ERM Power
Oil giant makes first foray into Australia's competitive power market as it continues drive into consumer energy supply, renewables, and clean technologies
Shell's low carbon efforts could deliver long-term credit rating boost, says Moody's
Increasing investments in EVs, renewables, biofuels and clean tech make Shell a safer long term bet for investors compared to some its oil industry peers, says ratings agency
Shell invests in blockchain-based energy sharing specialist LO3
LO3 announces 'major investments' from Shell and Japanese corporation Sumitomo as it seeks to scale up its community energy networks globally
Shell boss: Net zero is 'the only way to go'
Ben Van Beurden calls for industries to urgently step up collaborative efforts to support the Paris Agreement and overcome systemic barriers to faster decarbonisation
BP shareholders back climate resolution in wake of meeting protests
Climate protestors invaded BP's AGM in Aberdeen yesterday chanting 'this is a crime scene'
Shell launches expanded clean tech funding competition
This year's New Energy Challenge is set to feature two competitions for both start-ups and scale-ups run by young entrepreneurs
How can you tell if your renewable power is sustainably sourced?
Good Energy chief executive Juliet Davenport argues energy suppliers must do more than buy renewables certificates to support the growing sector
Carbon capture: Shell, BP, Tata Steel, and Drax join £1m UK advisory group
The CCUS Advisory Group, backed by £1m of funding, includes representatives from Shell, BP, Tata Steel, Drax, and National Grid
Shell sets out first details of time-bound climate targets
Oil giant reveals first short-term emissions target, to cut company's net carbon footprint by 2-3 per cent by 2021
Are businesses matching green efforts with climate-safe staff pensions?
Only a small number of FTSE 100 firms' pension schemes have shifted their investment approach to take account of climate-related risks, ShareAction research finds
Shell teams up with Anesco for Norfolk battery storage project
Partnership between Anesco and oil giant's New Energies division will see 1.25MW battery installed at Shell gas terminal in Norfolk
Shell says it wants to double green energy investment
Company already committed to spend $1bn-$2bn annually in the next two years on low carbon energy
More than 170 MPs urge Parliament's pension fund to drop fossil fuels
Campaign to divest MPs' pension fund of fossil fuel holdings gains further momentum
Campaigners cheer as Shell binds climate targets to executive pay
Campaigners 'applaud' oil giant for agreeing to set carbon emission targets and link green performance to executive pay
Net zero operations for industry and transport possible by mid-century, research finds
It is technically and financially possible to decarbonise heavy industry and transport around the world by 2060, Energy Transitions Commission concludes
OGCI: Oil and gas coalition sets first collective methane reduction goal
Oil and Gas Climate Initiative targets cut in average methane intensity of aggregated upstream operations by one fifth by 2025
'Immediate climate benefits': Shell announces methane emissions target
Oil and gas giant unveils new programme to tackle methane emissions, featuring infrared cameras and advanced leak repair technologies
UK pension funds could face legal action over climate risk, ClientEarth warns
Green lawyers write to 14 major UK pension funds setting out legal obligations and risks from failing to properly manage and disclose climate change risk
Electric car sharing moves up a gear: Auto giants VW and PSA announce new EV services
More automakers join the EV car sharing market, as UK plug-in car sales continue to grow at the expense of further declining diesel sales