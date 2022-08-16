Study: Oil majors' global decarbonisation scenarios are incompatible with Paris Agreement goals

Global decarbonisation pathways produced by oil giants BP, Royal Dutch Shell and Equinor to aid their future strategies are incompatible with the Paris Agreement, and would likely "bust" any chances of limiting average warming to 1.5C, fresh research unveiled today by Climate Analytics warns.

In the peer-reviewed paper, published in the journal Nature Communications, the research organisation analysed six institutional future scenarios setting out published between 2020 and mid-2021, with four from the oil majors themselves - including with two from BP - and two developed by the International Energy Agency (IEA).

But researchers found that most of the scenarios they evaluated would be classified as "lower 2°C pathways" - decarbonisation trajectories that offer only a 66 per cent or more chance of limiting global warming below 2°C.

The Paris Agreement, brokered in 2015, sets out an overarching target - signed by almost 200 countries and regions worldwide - to limit global average temperature rise to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, or 'well below' 2C, by 2100.

Dr Robert Brecha, co-lead author of the study, said the findings unleashed today showed that the oil and gas majors were not using assessments of their future decarbonisation trajectories that are aligned with the Paris Agreement.

"Most of the scenarios we evaluated would be classified as inconsistent with the Paris Agreement as they fail to limit warming to ‘well below 2°C', let alone 1.5°C, and would exceed the 1.5°C warming limit by a significant margin," he said. "Energy system transformation is critical to reaching the Paris Agreement warming limit, and decision makers need sound and transparent scientific assessments. This paper adds to that transparency."

Researchers found that Equinor's 'Rebalance' scenario peaks at a median warming of 1.73°C above pre-industrial levels in 2060, while BP's ‘Rapid' pathway arrives at 1.73°C in 2058, and Shell's ‘Sky' trajectory results in a median temperature of 1.81°C in 2069. The IEA's sustainable development scenario (SDS), meanwhile, would deliver 1.78°C of warming in 2056.

Even BP's Net Zero scenario results in a median peak warming of 1.65°C, which according to the researchers is too high to be consistent with the Paris Agreement criteria.

Of all those assessed, only the IEA's Net Zero 2050 scenario was found to be compatible with the criteria for consistency with the Paris Agreement's goals, the study found.

The findings are potentially significant, as pathways and scenarios for decarbonising the global economy set out by oil firms and the IEA are used to influence policy, investment and business decisions. If such scenarios are incompatible with the Paris Agreement, it could therefore prove costly in the global climate fight.

Bill Hare, CEO and senior scientist at Climate Analytics, said the findings showed that fossil fuel majors were using their own scenarios to justify continued extraction and burning of oil and gas, but that these pathway could not be relied upon to deliver a 1.5C or 'well below' 2C world by the end of the century.

"Fossil fuel companies claim that we can continue to burn oil and gas while keeping to the 1.5°C warming limit, and they cite their own scenarios as justification," he said. "But our research shows that their pathways would bust the Paris Agreement. Even temporarily exceeding the 1.5°C warming would lead to catastrophic impacts and severely weaken our ability to adapt to climate change."

In order to arrive at their conclusions, the researchers compared the pathways of the oil giants and IEA to the Integrated Assessment Model scenarios for 1.5C assessed by the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, and then evaluated peak and end-of-century temperatures.

In addition to implied temperatures, the authors assessed underlying energy system features that drive emissions pathways and lead to a given scenario, demonstrating whether or not they satisfy the Paris Agreement.

Researchers said they had made the assessment tools for their study available for policymakers in order to help them assess on an equal footing the Paris Agreement claims made for scenarios published by a number of public, commercial and academic institutions.

"Institutional assessments have historically been opaque on climate outcomes," said another of the study co-author's said Dr Matthew Gidden. "Our study provides a direct line of sight from pathways to temperature. Governments should use these tools to carry out a robust assessment of the energy-system transformation to meet the Paris Agreement goals."

Equinor, which is gearing up to publish its latest global energy and climate scenarios report next month, declined to comment on the Climate Analytics study. Earlier this year, the Norwegian oil firm set out its latest progress report towards its aim of achieving net zero by 2050, and halving its scopes 1 and 2 emissions by the end of the current decade.

Representatives from BP, Royal Dutch Shell were also contacted for comment but had not responded at the time of going to press.