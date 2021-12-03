'The economic case for investment is not strong enough': Shell backs out of Cambo oil project

Shell has backed out of plans to develop the Cambo oil field in the North Sea, in a dramatic decision last night which has been seized on by climate campaigners as heralding a "death blow" for the controversial fossil fuel project.

Announcing its decision on Thursday evening, the oil and gas giant said it no longer believed the economic case for investing in the project stood up, and also cited concerns at the potential for delays in the development, in a move that has immeditately cast the future of the project - situated off the west coast of Shetlend - into doubt.

But while Shell holds a near-30 per cent interest in the project, the remainder is controlled by private equity firm Siccar Point Energy, which last night said it still intends to continue pursuing the development.

The Cambo project has faced fierce opposition from environmental groups, who have argued the scheme flouts the International Energy Agency's advice earlier this year that no new oil and gas sources should be developed if the world is to stand a chance of capping global temperature rise at 1.5C. They have also pointed out that the project, which could produce up to 170 million barrels of oil a day, is at odds with the UK's 2050 net zero emissions goal, and risks undermining the government's hopes of being seen as a leader on climate action on the global stage.

Late last month the project also incurred another major blow when Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon - who had in the past signalled her backing for the development - told MSPs she did not think "that Cambo should get the green light".

Until recently, Shell's official line was that investment in Cambo was needed to help the UK meet its domestic demand for energy. However, campaigners and experts have pointed out that the majority of oil extracted from the field would be exported, as is the case for most of the country's domestic oil and gas production.

And, in a major u-turn last night, the Anglo-Dutch energy giant said the economic case for the project did not stack up.

"Before taking investment decisions on any project we conduct detailed assessments to ensure the best returns for the business and our shareholders," the company said in a statement. "After comprehensive screening of the proposed Cambo development, we have concluded the economic case for investment in this project is not strong enough at this time, as well as having the potential for delays."

Shell's decision to turn its back on the scheme comes just weeks after financial think tank Carbon Tracker warned the oil field made little economic sense in a net zero emission economy, as it posed a major stranded asset risk for its investors. The research concluded the project would only be financially viable if the world failed to limit global temperature rise to well below 2C.

It remains unclear whether the contentious project will now go ahead after losing one of its key shareholders, but Siccar Point Energy confirmed yesterday that it would continue to pursue plans to extract oil and gas from Cambo.

In a statement on Thursday evening, the company also expressed disappointment in Shell's decision. "We will continue to engage with the UK government and wider stakeholders on the future development of Cambo," it said.

But Philip Evans, oil campaigner at Greenpeace UK, said Shell's exit should "really should be the deathblow for Cambo" and argued the UK government was looking increasingly isolated in its support for developing the oil field.

"The truth is rejecting the permit is the only practical option," he said. "Anything else would be a disaster for our climate and would leave the UK consumer vulnerable to volatile fossil fuel markets."

Despite pressure from campaigners, however, the UK government has declined to step in to block the controversial project, which is expected to emit around 132 million tonnes of carbon during its lifetime.

Questioned about whether the government would aquiesce to campaigners' calls and reconsider its position on the Cambo oil project, a spokesperson from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Stategy (BEIS) said: "This is a commercial decision that has been taken independently by Shell."

Sophie Marjanac, climate accountability lead at environmental law specialists ClientEarth, said Shell's exit from Cambo demonstrated that investments in high-carbon assets were increasingly being recognised as reckless for both the climate and the economy.

"Shell's exit from Cambo should serve as a Road to Damascus moment for banks and financial backers of new oil and gas," said Marjanac. "Investing in new fossil fuel projects is nonsensical, and arguably contrary to bank directors' fiduciary duties in light of the of the rapidly escalating stranded asset risk - a concept that is now more than a decade old."

Majarnac warned that the government would set the oil and gas industry up for a "chaotic collapse" if it did not start phasing out UK oil and gas, and shift its focus towards managing a just transition for workers in the sector.

"The government's persistent refusal to rule out new fossil fuel projects, such as this high-cost, carbon-intensive oilfield, is wholly inconsistent with its pledges on climate," she said. "Approving new oil and gas threatens to derail global efforts to curb emissions and limit global heating to safe levels."

Her comments were echoed by Jamie Livingstone, head of Oxfam Scotland, who called on the government as well as the Oil and Gas Authority to "do the right thing" and "veto" production at Cambo and other oil fields in the UK.

"The COP26 summit saw some welcome signals that the world must phase out oil and gas production, but giving Cambo the green light would send entirely the opposite message," he said. "The last thing the world needs in a climate crisis is drilling for more oil. This must be a step towards the end of this and every other new oil field."