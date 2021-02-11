Shell confirms oil production has peaked as it unveils 'accelerated' green plan

Oil and gas giant sets sights on developing science-based climate targets, as hydrogen, nature based solutions, carbon capture, utility business, and electric vehicle infrastructure all earmarked for increased investment

Shell has today launched a major new green plan to ramp up investments in low carbon technologies and natural carbon capture efforts, align its decarbonisation goals with climate science, and seek regular advisory consent from shareholders for an "accelerated" net zero transition strategy.

The oil and gas giant confirmed its total carbon emissions peaked in 2018 at 1.7 gigatonnes, while its oil production peaked the following year in 2019, as it outlined its most comprehensive plan to date to become a net zero energy company by 2050.

Last week the Anglo-Dutch firm reported record-breaking losses of around £16bn during a torrid year for the oil and gas industry, having been hit hard by plummeting demand and even negative barrel prices triggered by the coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic disruption.

But from today, CEO Ben van Beurden said Shell would reshape its organisation to better integrate its business strategy, portfolio, and environmental ambitions under a single 'Powering Progress' umbrella, as part of an "accelerated strategy" to drive down emissions while delivering value for shareholders.

"We must give our customers the products and services they want and need - products that have the lowest environmental impact," he said. "At the same time, we will use our established strengths to build on our competitive portfolio as we make the transition to be a net zero emissions business in step with society."

Although it last year announced a landmark 2050 net zero target - covering its core business and the use of its oil and gas products - Shell is one of many oil and gas companies continuing to face increasing pressure from stakeholders, regulators, and wider society to set out a credible decarbonisation pathway.

To date, the firm has only set decarbonisation targets based on the 'intensity' of its CO2, which critics have frequently pointed out would potentially allow Shell to grow its overall carbon footprint if demand rose even while hitting its intensity goals. And today, the firm unveiled a suite of new short-term new goals, based on a 2016 starting point, to reduce its carbon intensity by six to eight per cent by 2023, 20 per cent by 2030, 45 per cent by 2035, and 100 per cent by 2050.

However, it also promised to work with the Science Based Targets Initiative as well as the Transition Pathways Initiative to "develop standards for the industry and align with those standards".

Such a move would make Shell the first major oil and gas companies to set independently-verified decarbonisation targets aligned with climate science based on the 1.5C global warming pathway set out in the Paris Agreement.

Moreover, starting at its upcoming 2021 AGM, Shell said it would submit an energy transition plan to shareholders for an advisory vote, making it the first oil and gas firm to do so. "We will update that plan every three years and seek an advisory vote on the progress made each year," it said.

Such commitments underscore the growing competition between European oil majors to bolster their social license to operate in decarbonising economies, with rival oil and gas giant BP similarly announcing expanded efforts to deliver net zero emissions by 2050 under its new CEO Bernard Looney.

However, many environmental campaigners and some investors and analysts remain highly sceptical of the efforts from Shell, BP, and other oil industry players to curb their emissions given their on-going investment in new fossil fuel projects.

Indeed, while confirming its intention to build a low carbon business "of significant scale" by the early 2030s, Shell today reiterated that it aims to continue using its upstream oil and gas business to generate cash for returns to shareholders and to fund investment in new growth areas for its business.

As such, in the near term the firm is aiming to invest $2-3bn per year in renewables and energy solutions, a figure that still pales in comparison to its plan to invest $16-17bn per year on its fossil fuels and chemicals business.

Nevertheless, the company said it plans to continue to expand its interests in selling electricity, a move it began in earnest after the acquisition of First Utility - since renamed Shell Energy - in 2017. It today set a goal to sell around 560TWh of power a year by 2030, doubling the amount it sells currently, while serving around 15 million retail and business customers worldwide.

Hydrogen is also a key pillar of Shell's revamped strategy, with the firm aiming to continue building on its "leading position" in the technology by continuing to develop integrated "clean" hydrogen hubs to help fuel expected growing demand from heavy industry and transport. The firm said it aims to achieve a double-digit share of the growing market for clean hydrogen.

Meanwhile, it also aims to invest around $100m a year in "high quality, independently-verified" nature-based solutions projects - such as forestation - to build "a significant and profitable business" in helping customers to offset residual emissions in support of net zero emissions targets.

The new service comes in addition to plans to use nature-based solutions to offset around 120 million tonnes of its own emissions and work to develop capacity for an additional 25 million tonnes a year of carbon capture and storage (CCS), it said. Shell currently has interests in three CCS projects both in operation and under development, with a combined capacity to capture around 4.5 million tonnes of CO2.

The company also holds a major stake in the electric vehicle charging market, which it today said it plans to expand further, from a global network of over 60,000 charge points today to around 500,000 by 2025.

And it is investing in growing its biofuels production and distribution business, having sold more than 10 billion litres of biofuels in 2019, Shell said.

"Whether our customers are motorists, households or businesses, we will use our global scale and trusted brand to grow in markets where demand for cleaner products and services is strongest, delivering more predictable cash flows and generating higher returns," Van Beurden said.