Shell claims ditching Netherlands for UK can 'accelerate' its net zero strategy

Credit: Shell
Oil and gas giant proposes simplified share structure as it faces growing investor and activist pressure to decarbonise

Shell is planning to ditch its dual-share structure and move its head office and tax residence from the Netherlands to the UK, in a bid to boost competiveness and "accelerate delivery of its strategy to become a net zero emissions business", the company announced this morning.

The oil and gas giant said shifting the focus of its business to the UK would "strengthen Shell's ability to rise to the challenges posed by the energy transition", in a move that comes amid increasing pressure on the company to set out a credible decarbonisation strategy in line with a 1.5C pathway.

Since 2005 Shell has held a dual share structure, where it is incorporated in the UK with Dutch tax residence. But under the plans unveiled this morning the Anglo-Dutch company said it intended to establish a single line of shares "which is simpler for investors to understand and value", and also align its tax residence with the UK.

Doing so should reduce risk for shareholders, allow for an acceleration of share buybacks, and help accelerate its transition to net zero, according to the chair of Shell's board Sir Andrew Mackenzie. The board is seeking shareholder approval for the planned changes at a meeting in December.

"The simplification will normalise our share structure under the tax and legal jurisdictions of a single country and make us more competitive," Mackenzie said. "As a result, Shell will be better positioned to seize opportunities and play a leading role in the energy transition. Shell's Board unanimously recommends shareholders vote in favour of the proposed resolution."

The announcement was seized upon by the UK's Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng as a boost for the British economy and a sign of Shell's efforts to accelerate the shift towards clean energy.

However, the announcement received a rather less positive reaction in the Netherlands where the government, which is set to lose tax revenues from Shell as a result of the move, reportedly described the decision as an "unwelcome surprise", according to the Financial Times.

Shell denied it was trying to escape obligations thrust upon it by a Dutch court earlier this year, which in a landmark decision ordered the oil and gas giant to cut emissions across its entire business and value chain by 45 per cent by the end of the decade, from 2019 levels. That legal action, which Shell is appealing, was launched by Friends of the Earth Netherlands, but Shell said today's announcement would have "no impact" on the case.

Shell has set its own target to become a net zero company within its core business by 2050, backed by investments in hydrogen, renewable energy, electric vehicles infrastructure, carbon capture, and nature-based solutions. It recently raised its target to cut emissions from its core business in half by 2030 from 2016 levels.

However, Shell continues to face intense pressure from investors and activists to go much further in decarbonising its business, with campaigners accusing the company of failing to deliver a credible net zero strategy, continuing to invest in new fossil fuel projects that could be at risk of becoming stranded assets, and failing to pivot fast enough to expand its clean tech divisions.

Last month, activist shareholder Third Point - which has reportedly built up $750m of shares in Shell - called for the company to be broken up into a "legacy" oil and gas arm, and a separate "cleaner energy" entity.

