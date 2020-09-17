Zoom in on Net Zero - with Shell's Sinead Lynch

UK country chair at oil and energy giant Shell joins BusinessGreen editor in chief James Murray for a chat about the changing energy system and the many different levers required to deliver net zero

Sinead Lynch is UK country chair at Shell, historically one of the UK's most recognisable oil and gas producers, but which is now embarking on a major transformation of its business having set its sights on achieving net zero emissions by 2050 or sooner.

Shell is also a partner of the world's first ever Net Zero Festival, which is set to take place across three days starting on 30 September, bringing together top business leaders, influential academics and policymakers, and inspirational thinkers to provide an invaluable guide to the economic and industrial revolution that will define the post-Covid-19 world.

In recent years, the Anglo-Dutch company has sought to ramp up its investments in clean tech and the green economy, expanding its interests to include electric vehicle charging, green hydrogen, smart grid technologies, carbon offsets and renewables, and has even moved into the domestic energy supply market with the launch of Shell Energy - formerly First Utility - last year. However, at the same time the company has also continued to face criticism from some campaigners, who have questioned the pace and feasibility of its emission reduction plans.

Ahead of the Net Zero Festival, Lynch chats with BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray, which sees the two discuss the opportunties for hydrogen and CCS in a net zero future, Shell's response to accusations of 'greenwash', the need for a fair transition to net zero, and why markets and government efforts are both needed to drive deep decarbonisation by 2050.

You will also be able to hear more from Lynch at the Net Zero Festival on September 30th where she will take part in a conversation with Collete Cohen, chief executive of the Oil and Gas Technology Centre, and Richard Black, director of the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit, about whether net zero oil gas is either a pipe dream or a new reality.