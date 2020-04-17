Shell's 2050 net zero pledge: Five key takeaways
The oil giant is aiming to fundamentally reshape its business over the next 30 years - BusinessGreen highlights the top talking points
Shell has become the latest oil major to join the net zero club, yesterday pledging to strengthen its previous climate goals in a bid to deliver net zero emissions across its business and value chain by...
Global Briefing: Macron warns coronavirus shows it is 'wake-up time' for climate risks
Plus Austria's last coal plant and Trump's mercury rule rollbacks, as we round up all the top global green business news this week
Honda revs up 'second life' EV battery recycling scheme
Honda Motor Europe expands partnership with SNAM to recycle end-of-life batteries from hybrids and electric vehicles
Climate Assembly UK to finalise its net zero policy deliberations online
Citizens assembly on climate policy set up by six Parliamentary committees to hold several virtual meetings in wake of coronavirus crisis disruption
Tree Top, Pop-Tarts and the beauty of ugly fruit in tackling food waste
What is old is new again for the food industry as consumers become aware of the virtues of turning damaged apples and other fruit into purees, canned foods, breakfast items, and other products