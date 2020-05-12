Investor group warns no European oil and gas major has a credible net zero plan

No oil and gas firm has targets strong enough to deliver net zero emissions, findings suggest
Transition Pathway Initiative backed by investors boasting $19tr of capital welcomes stronger climate pledges from leading oil firms, but warns sector is still a long way from delivering adequate decarbonisation plans

None of Europe's leading oil and gas majors has released a credible plan for achieving net zero emissions by the middle of the century, despite recent declarations from BP, Shell, Total, and others that...

