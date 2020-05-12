Investor group warns no European oil and gas major has a credible net zero plan
Transition Pathway Initiative backed by investors boasting $19tr of capital welcomes stronger climate pledges from leading oil firms, but warns sector is still a long way from delivering adequate decarbonisation plans
None of Europe's leading oil and gas majors has released a credible plan for achieving net zero emissions by the middle of the century, despite recent declarations from BP, Shell, Total, and others that...
Business transformation for the post-lockdown reality
Forum for the Future's Zoe Le Grand sets out five key points for businesses to consider when plotting their a greener future in the post-Covid-19 world
'Beyond charging the car': Centrica teams up with Lotus for EV development drive
The deal comes as the Norfolk-based car manufacturer gets ready to launch its first EV, a luxury 'hypercar' that will be sold for more than £2 million.
'Oil has no place in our future': Rockefeller fund returns shine after ditching fossil fuels
Rockefeller Brothers Fund announces that its investment portfolio has exceeded expectations and industry averages in the five years since it divested from fossil fuels
Green buildings: Greater focus on climate adaptation and mitigation in updated BREEAM standard
BRE announces most significant update to leading sustainable buildings standard in five years