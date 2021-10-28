Shell raises 2030 emissions target amid investor pressure to break-up its business

Shell has today unveiled a new emissions reduction target covering its own operations, as it faced pressure from one of its leading investors to spin-off its clean energy arm away from its oil and gas business.

The oil and gas giant is now aiming to cut its Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions - the emissions produced by its operations and energy usage - in half by 2030, compared to a 2016 baseline, it announced this morning in its third quarter results.

The new target is an improvement on its previous 2030 target, which was focused only on intensity-based emissions cuts, but it still fails to include 90 per cent of Shell's emissions, which are produced by the burning of fossil fuels that it sells.

Moreover, the target also falls far short of the 45 per cent cut across all scopes that Shell has been legally ordered to deliver by a Dutch court, following a landmark court case earlier this year which the company is appealing.

Shell announced the new targets just days after activist shareholder Third Point - which has reportedly built up $750m of shares in Shell - called for the company to be broken up into a "legacy" oil and gas arm, and a a separate "cleaner energy" entity.

In a letter to clients, the hedge fund's founder Daniel Loeb argued that Shell's current climate strategy was "incoherent" and off-putting to investors. He also predicted that the sum of the separate companies would be worth more than the current company.

Shell, however, immediately hit back against Thrid Point's demand, with the company's finance chief Jessica Uhl telling reporters today that any break-up of the company would reduce its ability to deliver the energy transition, according to Reuters.

"If you were to split that into component pieces, I think that can sound really interesting from a financial perspective," she reportedly said. "But in terms of real solutions, I think that breaks down and our ability to integrate and bring these different pieces of the puzzle together will be how we uniquely make a difference in the energy transition."

But Loeb argued that splitting Shell would likely be a win for the climate, as it would result in faster emissions reductions.

"A standalone legacy energy business - upstream, refining and chemicals - could slow capex beyond what it has already promised, sell assets, and prioritise return of cash to shareholders (which can be reallocated by the market into low-carbon areas of the economy)," he explained. "A standalone LNG/renewables/marketing business could combine modest cash returns with aggressive investment in renewables and other carbon reduction technologies (and this business would benefit from a much lower cost of capital). Pursuing a bold strategy like this would likely lead to an acceleration of CO2 reduction as well as significantly increased returns for shareholders, a win for all stakeholders."

Third Point, which is based in New York, has reportedly built up $750m of shares in Shell, equivalent to roughly 0.4 per cent of the company. To translate its call into a shareholder resolution, the firm would need to gather support for the motion from another 99 shareholders in the UK, or extend its capital to three per cent to file in the Netherlands.

However, the hedge fund's proposal was criticised by Follow This - another activist shareholder group that also holds shares in Shell - which branded the move as "short-term activism" that would would fail to accelerate the company's climate efforts.

"At first sight, this is short-term activism that will not help Shell or the fight against climate change," said Follow This head Mark van Baal. "We think it's better to generate cash flow with declining fossil fuel sales and invest this in renewables."

Van Baal also slammed Shell's new climate targets announced today as weak and hollow, pointing to research published last week which highlights that the company is planning to increase its Scope 3 emissions by four per cent by 2030, despite the Paris Agreement demanding a 40 per cent reduction of these emissions.

"Targets for operational emissions - Scope 1 and 2 - are tokenism," he said. "Operational emissions are around 10 per cent of Shell's total emissions. The elephant in the room consists of the emissions that occur when fossil fuels are burnt: Scope 3 product emissions. Setting targets for operational emissions is like a tobacco producer who promises to smoke less himself while continuing selling more cigarettes."