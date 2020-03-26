Palm Oil
Consumer goods sector's 2020 deforestation goal 'impossible' to meet, CDP warns
Non-profit warns not enough concrete action being taken by consumer goods giants to tackle deforestation and commodity risk across their supply chains
Palm oil: Firms 'vastly underestimating' deforestation risk in Indonesia, CDP warns
Growing numbers of firms reporting involvement in Indonesian palm oil chain, but far too few are addressing risks posed by deforestation in region, according to new report
Global Briefing: Equinor spends big on floating wind to power oil and gas rig
BusinessGreen brings you all the low carbon business news from around the world this week
Investigators claim palm oil from "orangutan capital of the world" entered supply chains of major brands
Nestle, one of the firms named in the report, said it spoke with its supplier and they denied the NGO's findings
Are UK green standards becoming a bargaining chip in post-Brexit trade negotiations?
Malaysia's offer to UK of preferential trading terms if it breaks with EU palm oil standards after Brexit raises alarm bells for environmental experts
Global briefing: Brazil losing three football pitches of rainforest a minute
BusinessGreen brings you all the green news from around the world this week
Global briefing: New York executes America's largest offshore wind agreement
BusinessGreen brings you the latest news from around the world
Green business figures to lead UK sustainable supply chain taskforce
Independent Global Resource Initiative group to address deforestation and negative impacts driven by demand for palm oil, soya, beef, and other key commodities
CDP: Most major companies failing to report on deforestation risks
Seventy per cent of major firms did not report their land use impact to CDP, increasing likelihood of deforestation
Estée Lauder unveils sustainable palm oil scheme
Beauty giant partners with RSPO to work directly with Indonesian palm oil farmers
Neste CEO Peter Vanacker: 'We are not an oil refining company anymore'
CEO at the world's largest renewable diesel supplier speaks to BusinessGreen about shipping, aviation, trucks, and turning waste plastic into fuel
Selfridges fulfills palm-oil-free pledge nine months early
Luxury retailer's own-brand products are now completely free of palm oil
RSPO CEO: 'We will not be the silver bullet to stop deforestation'
The 'double-edged sword' of transparency looms large in Datuk Darrel Webber's job as chief of sustainable palm oil body RSPO - can he deliver progress fast enough to outpace a growing consumer backlash?
RSPO revokes Indonesian food giant's membership from sustainable palm oil group
Palm oil company PT Salim Ivomas Pratama Tbk, owned by food giant Indofood, was the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil's fourth largest member
Plastics, palm oil, and veganism: How prepared are consumer goods firms for climate risk?
CDP report shows that actions to capitalise on greener consumer trends can boost revenues while also tackling physical climate risks
Study: 'Zero deforestation' palm oil policies struggling to tackle environmental impacts
Corporate sourcing policies are delivering only partial success in curbing deforestation for palm oil production in Indonesia, investigation finds
WHO compares palm oil industry lobbying to tobacco and alcohol
Explosive study suggests there are 'many parallels' between tactics used by palm oil industry and tobacco and alcohol lobby
Research: Regional banks have 'historic opportunity' to tackle food security risks
Banks in South East Asia and Latin America urged to upgrade lending policies on seafood, palm oil, cattle and soy to safeguard against risk
'Potential breakthrough': Palm oil giant Wilmar steps up 'no deforestation' efforts
World's largest palm oil trader, which had come under fire from Greenpeace, unveils palm oil supplier monitoring programme
Palm oil bar codes launched to help consumers spot unsustainable supply chain
Social enterprise Giki has created a 'palm oil detector' to help shoppers identify products made with sustainable palm oil
Is palm oil the new plastic? Big brands and suppliers under fire over deforestation
Palm oil controversy continues as new report accuses firms of failing to adequately enforce zero deforestation pledges
Going ape: Animatronic orangutan roams London for Iceland's latest palm oil campaign
Retailer steps up deforestation campaign after its Christmas advert was deemed too political for TV
Political palm oil
Was Clearcast right to ban Iceland's advert highlighting the impacts of palm oil? The answer is complicated - and political
Clearcast defends decision to block Iceland palm oil advert
'Clearcast's concerns do not extend to the content or message of the ad'