Palm oil: Why a sustainable alternative is needed

Palm oil, despite its reputation, is an efficient crop vital to global demand – but sustainable practices are required

clock • 1 min read

Partner Content: Palm oil often gets a bad press – it's long been associated with deforestation and a negative impact on endangered species. However, it is important to recognise that palm oil is also one of the world's most efficient vegetable oil crops, providing 40% of the global supply while using less than 6% of the land dedicated to all vegetable oils.

The palm oil crop's efficiency means that switching to alternatives, such as soybean, coconut, or olive oil, could require significantly more land, potentially causing even greater environmental harm.

The key challenge, therefore, is not to eliminate palm oil but to ensure it is produced sustainably.

BusinessGreen explores how. Watch our exclusive video produced in association with Ferrero.

Management

