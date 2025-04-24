'Serious compliance breach': Japanese bank MUFG accused of financing palm oil operations linked to 'vast greenhouse gas emissions'

EXCLUSIVE: Analysis by Rainforest Action Network alleges connection between MUFG and oil palm group that has been 'repeatedly linked' to fires and breaches of environmental regulations
Japanese bank Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) has been called out by the Rainforest Action Network (RAN) for providing $281m in finance to an oil palm group operating in Indonesia that has been accused...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis