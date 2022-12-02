P&G faces shareholder rebellion over deforestation debate

Tulipshare claimed that "no progress has been made" on P&G's deforestation
Tulipshare campaign to require appointment of independent chair gains momentum

Shareholders have called on Procter & Gamble to appoint an independent chair, following the firm's decision to ignore a proposal to curb deforestation.

In 2020, a shareholder proposal demanding P&G evaluate how it can eliminate deforestation and primary forest degradation from its supply chains won 67 per cent of the vote.

However, Tulipshare, who led the campaign for the proposal, have since claimed that "no progress has been made by the company since".

Concerns have emerged surrounding board suitability over the issue, with a new campaign calling for an independent chair to deliver on deforestation targets.

Tulipshare highlighted that P&G are currently targeting primary forests, like the Canadian boreal, to harvest palm oil for many of their products.

While competitor Unilever was given a 'C' rating in the Rainforest Action Network scorecard, P&G was given an 'F' for adaptation of deforestation policies, with the group stating that P&G was complicit in destroying rainforests and the livelihoods of Indigenous communities by expanding palm oil plantations, according to Tulipshare.

At the firm's shareholder meeting this year, the executive team came under pressure for the lack of action, with groups such as Friends of the Earth urging shareholders to vote against the re-election of three board members: CEO and board chair Jon Moeller, Angela Braly and Patricia Woertz. All three were ultimately re-elected.

Tulipshare has argued that the firm's failure to address the issue is hurting shareholders, with P&G stock falling 22 per cent this year. It added that Chain Reaction Research estimates P&G faces a $41bn reputational risk, which equates to nearly 14 per cent of its market cap.

This article first appeared at Investment Week.

