How Trump's tariffs could drive up deforestation to feed demand for soybean oil

clock • 5 min read
Soy farming in the Brazilian Amazon rainforest region | Credit: iStock
Image:

Soy farming in the Brazilian Amazon rainforest region | Credit: iStock

Hefty US tariff hikes on Indonesian and Malaysian palm oil imports could serve to drive up demand for more land-use intensive soybean oil production, reports Anthony Harwood

Climate experts have warned that US tariffs risk driving up deforestation rates as rising palm oil prices force American consumers to turn to cheaper soybean oil, which requires more land to cultivate....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Policy

CCC: UK climate resilience efforts are 'slow, stalled or heading in wrong direction'
Policy

CCC: UK climate resilience efforts are 'slow, stalled or heading in wrong direction'

Government slammed by Climate Change Committee for continued failure to prepare for the rapidly worsening and costly impacts of climate change

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 30 April 2025 • 9 min read
'License to kill': Government's planning reforms face fresh warnings over 'catastrophic' threat to nature
Policy

'License to kill': Government's planning reforms face fresh warnings over 'catastrophic' threat to nature

More than 40 climate experts write to MPs as Planning and Infrastructure Bill moves towards committee stage to warn proposals could allow developers to sidestep environmental laws

James Murray
James Murray
clock 25 April 2025 • 8 min read
Lucky number seven: There are big challenges - and opportunities - in the UK's seventh carbon budget
Policy

Lucky number seven: There are big challenges - and opportunities - in the UK's seventh carbon budget

AECOM's Helena Rivers explores the CCC's recommendations for the Seventh Carbon Budget and what they could mean for the UK

Helena Rivers, AECOM
clock 25 April 2025 • 5 min read