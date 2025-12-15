Efrem de Paiva, CEO of Permia Sensing, explains how the firm combines 'ecological understanding' with deep tech, and is gearing up to expand across the Global South
BusinessGreen Intelligence: What was your background before launching? Efrem de Paiva: Our venture is a spin-out from Imperial College London's Morph Lab. Our leadership team blends on-the-ground plantation...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis