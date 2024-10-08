How collaboration is shaping the future of palm oil

Industry leaders, NGOs, and communities are working together to transform palm oil production

How collaboration is shaping the future of palm oil

The key to a sustainable palm oil industry involves transforming the way it is produced. An essential part of this transformation is improved collaboration between stakeholders.

Ferrero is at the forefront of this effort, leveraging its role in the supply chain to promote sustainable practices. Through its commitment to sourcing RSPO-certified, segregated palm oil, which is fully traceable to its plantations, Ferrero ensures transparency and accountability throughout its supply chain. But the company's commitment doesn't end there. Ferrero uses satellite monitoring across its palm oil supply chain to help protect forests, and works with partners like Chester Zoo to educate and engage local communities on the importance of sustainable palm oil.

Watch to learn the journey to sustainable palm oil production in this BusinessGreen video. 

