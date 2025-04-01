RSPO: Why we've launched a new agile traceability system for palm oil

clock • 4 min read

RSPO's Dr Inke Van Der Sluijs lifts the lid on the non-profit's new certification, trade and traceability system which provides real-time data and analytics on palm oil supply chains

Even the most sophisticated systems depend on the people that build it. Technology powers innovation, but human insight and stewardship make the system effective. In February, the Roundtable on Sustainable...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Supply chain

RSPO: Why we've launched a new agile traceability system for palm oil
Supply chain

RSPO: Why we've launched a new agile traceability system for palm oil

RSPO's Dr Inke Van Der Sluijs lifts the lid on the non-profit's new certification, trade and traceability system which provides real-time data and analytics on palm oil supply chains

Dr Inke Van Der Sluijs, RSPO
clock 01 April 2025 • 4 min read
Royal Horticultural Society delays ban on peat-based composts at its flower shows
Supply chain

Royal Horticultural Society delays ban on peat-based composts at its flower shows

Organisation blames the government's failure to introduce national ban for the move, but critics argue it could have stood by original deadline

James Murray
James Murray
clock 31 March 2025 • 3 min read
Tesco cuts supply chain emissions by reducing weight of glass wine bottles
Supply chain

Tesco cuts supply chain emissions by reducing weight of glass wine bottles

Working with the Sustainable Wine Roundtable the supermarket has reduced the weight of wine bottles and is set to enjoy significant emissions savings as a result

Amber Rolt
clock 28 March 2025 • 3 min read