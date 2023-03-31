Government hails Trans-Pacific trade deal, but green groups raise alarm over deforestation risks

clock • 7 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

New Trans-Pacific partnership will see tariffs cut on a range of exports fuelling fears deal could exacerbate palm oil-related deforestation

Environmental campaigners have today criticised the UK's new Trans-Pacific trade deal, warning it could make a "mockery" out of the UK's efforts to curb deforestation and compromise the UK's relatively...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

How the Integrity Council's new global benchmark could prove a watershed moment for the carbon market

Birmingham battery boost as latest wave of Faraday funding confirmed

Most read
01

'Green Day': Key announcements at a glance

30 March 2023 • 18 min read
02

'Powering Up Britain': Government aims to trigger 'Green Day' investment blitz

30 March 2023 • 13 min read
03

'Green Day': Government admits UK's climate policies still not on track to meet Sixth Carbon Budget

30 March 2023 • 5 min read
04

'Green Day': Hydrogen and carbon capture developers celebrate 'huge progress'

30 March 2023 • 6 min read
05

'Green Day': The green economy reacts

30 March 2023 • 34 min read

More on Policy

The key to scaling greenhouse gas removals? Robust monitoring, reporting, and verification
Policy

The key to scaling greenhouse gas removals? Robust monitoring, reporting, and verification

As reports of low-quality carbon credits abound, MRV frameworks must be carefully developed and judiciously implemented, writes the Grantham Research Institute's Leo Mercer

Leo Mercer, Grantham Research Institute
clock 31 March 2023 • 5 min read
Wind turbines and farmland near Leeds | Credit: iStock
Policy

'Green Day': Key announcements at a glance

A round up of all the main policy announcements, funding competitions, and consultations unveiled by the government today as part of its revamped Net Zero Strategy

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 30 March 2023 • 18 min read
Credit: iStock
Policy

'Green Day': The green economy reacts

Are today's announcements 'a weak and feeble groundhog day of re-announcements' or an impressive strategy to 'extend our head-start in developing the industries of the future'?

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 30 March 2023 • 34 min read