Banks accused of fuelling climate change as high-carbon investments continue to climb
Investor report finds that financing for fossil fuels totaled nearly $2tr between 2016 and 2018, despite wider adoption of climate disclosure policies
Carbon Tracker: Oil majors must cut output by a third to meet Paris Agreement goals
New report warns none of the oil and gas majors are on track to be aligned with the Paris Agreement by 2040, with some firms needing to cut production by as much as 85 per cent
Eni and Mainstream Renewable Power eye joint UK offshore wind bids
Italian oil and gas giant to collaborate with global wind and solar developer on clean energy projects in the UK, as well as Africa and Southeast Asia
'Gradual or rapid': How fast is the low carbon transition likely to be?
World Economic Forum report considers whether major shift away from fossil fuels is likely within the next decade, or will take much longer than green business hope
Can drones and camera technology help plug BP's methane leaks?
Oil giant is introducing round-the-clock monitoring of methane leaks at its new oil and gas projects using a raft of cutting-edge technologies in what it claims is an industry first
Net zero: Oil and gas industry feels the climate heat
Oil and Money conference renames itself the Energy Intelligence Forum after New York Times drops sponsorship, while the UK's Oil and Gas Technology Centre announces Net Zero Solution Centre