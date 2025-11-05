Conservatives declare 'oil and gas emergency'

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
Conservatives declare 'oil and gas emergency'

Kemi Badenoch launches campaign 'to get Britain drilling again', as Labour slams 'same failed Tory energy policy that caused the worst cost of living crisis in a generation'

The Conservatives this afternoon stepped up calls for the government to reverse its pledge not to issue drilling licenses for new oil and gas fields and drop the windfall tax on the fossil fuel industry....

James Murray
