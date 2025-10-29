Scotland's Just Transition Commission to be renewed for another five-year term

Independent advisory body to continue work supporting progress to a low carbon economy while ensuring 'fairness and equality', according to Scotland's First Minister John Swinney
Scotland's Just Transition Commission is to be renewed for another parliamentary term, the Scottish Government is set to confirm this morning. In a speech in Edinburgh today, First Minister John Swinney...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis