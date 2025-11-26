'Britain has just made history': Government confirms ban on oil and gas exploration in new fields

Government confirms Energy Profits Levy will be replaced by Oil and Gas Profits Mechanism, as it announces details of promised ban on new drilling and exploration licenses
The government has today confirmed it is to ban drilling licences and end offshore exploration in new oil and gas fields in the North Sea, under a plan published alongside changes to its "windfall tax"...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis