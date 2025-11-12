WSP's Nina Vidon: 'Being a female engineer feels really isolating sometimes'

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 2 min read
WSP's Nina Vidon: 'Being a female engineer feels really isolating sometimes'

Women in Green Business Awards 2025: Nina Vidon explains how being named Clean Energy Professional of the Year follows her career shift from oil and gas to renewable industry

BusinessGreen: What does winning this award mean to you personally and professionally? Nina Vidon: It represents the peak of my 23 years of career in the energy industry and demonstrates I made the...

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff

The business case for prevention: Why cities must invest in climate-health resilience now

The Electric Car Scheme's Mas Morton: 'Let your 'why' shine through'

LinkedIn: People may not realise the skills they have could support climate action
Skills

LinkedIn: People may not realise the skills they have could support climate action

LinkedIn's head of workforce and climate policy partnerships, Efrem Bycer, assesses the complex supply and demand dynamic for green talent and reveals how sustainability professionals are landing jobs in unexpected places

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 12 November 2025 • 12 min read
The Electric Car Scheme's Mas Morton: 'Let your 'why' shine through'
Skills

The Electric Car Scheme's Mas Morton: 'Let your 'why' shine through'

Women in Green Business Awards 2025: Diversity and Inclusion Champion of the Year, Mas Morton, reflects on the 'exciting' ways sustainability and equity are finally coming together

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 11 November 2025 • 2 min read
Over 300 students and teachers create new Climate Action Plans for schools
Skills

Over 300 students and teachers create new Climate Action Plans for schools

EXCLUSIVE: Hundreds of teachers and students join SOS UK workshops at University College London, Durham University, and the University of Plymouth

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 10 November 2025 • 4 min read