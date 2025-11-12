WSP's Nina Vidon: 'Being a female engineer feels really isolating sometimes'

Women in Green Business Awards 2025: Nina Vidon explains how being named Clean Energy Professional of the Year follows her career shift from oil and gas to renewable industry
BusinessGreen: What does winning this award mean to you personally and professionally? Nina Vidon: It represents the peak of my 23 years of career in the energy industry and demonstrates I made the...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis