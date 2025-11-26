Autumn Budget 2025: At a glance guide for the green economy

Michael Holder
clock • 13 min read
Credit: Kirsty O'Connor / Treasury
Image:

Credit: Kirsty O'Connor / Treasury

BusinessGreen's all-you-need-to-know guide to the green announcements in today's Autumn Budget

Against a challenging economic backdrop and sluggish UK economic growth, Chancellor Rachel Reeves today delivered her much-anticipated Autumn Budget, which garnered a mixed reaction from the green business...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

COP30: Should the Belém Climate Summit be chalked up as a success or a failure?

British International Investment commits $150m to transition finance in Africa

More on Taxation

Autumn Budget 2025: At a glance guide for the green economy
Taxation

Autumn Budget 2025: At a glance guide for the green economy

BusinessGreen's all-you-need-to-know guide to the green announcements in today's Autumn Budget

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 26 November 2025 • 13 min read
Reports: Chancellor ditches plan to cut VAT on energy bills
Taxation

Reports: Chancellor ditches plan to cut VAT on energy bills

FT reports the Treasury will instead move to reform levies on energy bills, fuelling fears energy efficiency funding could be cut

James Murray
James Murray
clock 26 November 2025 • 3 min read
The government should take its own advice to build strong foundations for UK buildings
Taxation

The government should take its own advice to build strong foundations for UK buildings

The Warm Homes Plan budget must be protected - its heat pump grants deliver £1.27–£1.90 in societal benefits for every £1 spent, writes Andy Hackett from the Centre for Net Zero

Andy Hackett, Centre for Net Zero
clock 25 November 2025 • 4 min read