'More like a retreat than a recalibration': HSBC accused of weakening 2030 climate goals

Banking giant updates targets for financed emissions, citing 'evolving context' and 'inconsistent pace' of net zero transition
HSBC has been accused of diluting a number of interim climate goals and targets to curb its financing of polluting firms, following a review of its near-term climate action that saw the bank raise concerns...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis