Survivors of Philippines 'super typhoon' file UK legal claim against Shell over climate impacts

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Typhoon Rai/Odette - Credit: iStock
Image:

Typhoon Rai/Odette - Credit: iStock

Group of more than 100 storm survivors seek damages over climate impacts that made extreme weather event more likely and severe in a UK first legal challenge

A group of more than 100 survivors of a super typhoon have taken legal action against Shell, claiming the oil and gas major contributed to climate change, which made the storm significantly more likely...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

How over 90 per cent of the global economy decoupled carbon emissions from economic growth

Vertical Aerospace eyes London electric air taxi service from early 2029

More on Climate change

Survivors of Philippines 'super typhoon' file UK legal claim against Shell over climate impacts
Climate change

Survivors of Philippines 'super typhoon' file UK legal claim against Shell over climate impacts

Group of more than 100 storm survivors seek damages over climate impacts that made extreme weather event more likely and severe in a UK first legal challenge

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 11 December 2025 • 5 min read
How over 90 per cent of the global economy decoupled carbon emissions from economic growth
Climate change

How over 90 per cent of the global economy decoupled carbon emissions from economic growth

A decade on from the Paris Agreement, a new analysis confirms that absolute or relative decoupling of emissions and economic growth is 'now the norm'

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 11 December 2025 • 6 min read
2025 on course to be joint-second hottest year on record
Climate change

2025 on course to be joint-second hottest year on record

Copernicus Climate Change Service confirms average global temperatures for 2023-2025 are now likely to breach 1.5C warming threshold

James Murray
James Murray
clock 09 December 2025 • 3 min read