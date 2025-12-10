ExxonMobil to cut low-carbon project spend by a third over next five years

Oil and gas giant cuts 2025 to 2030 low-carbon project spend from $30bn to $20bn, as firm doubles down on fossil fuel business
ExxonMobil has revealed it plans to slash spending on low-carbon projects over the next five years by a third from $30bn to $20bn. According to an update from the US oil and gas giant this week, approximately...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis