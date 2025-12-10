ExxonMobil to cut low-carbon project spend by a third over next five years

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Oil and gas giant cuts 2025 to 2030 low-carbon project spend from $30bn to $20bn, as firm doubles down on fossil fuel business

ExxonMobil has revealed it plans to slash spending on low-carbon projects over the next five years by a third from $30bn to $20bn. According to an update from the US oil and gas giant this week, approximately...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

'Start at the end': How Moramma is helping product designers prioritise people and planet

Ofgem moves to fast-track three 'electricity superhighways'

More on Investment

'No longer a niche climate solution': Governance gaps holding back 'blue carbon' tide
Investment

'No longer a niche climate solution': Governance gaps holding back 'blue carbon' tide

Analysis of 20 countries across Africa, Asia, and Latin America and the Caribbean explores financial potential for 'blue carbon' projects

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 09 December 2025 • 3 min read
Barclays and Sustainable Ventures launch climate tech start-up accelerator programme
Investment

Barclays and Sustainable Ventures launch climate tech start-up accelerator programme

Over 80 climate tech start-ups across the UK have already applied to the newly-launched accelerator programme

Amber Rolt
clock 05 December 2025 • 2 min read
'Already a major growth engine': Green economy expected to exceed $7tr in annual value by 2030
Investment

'Already a major growth engine': Green economy expected to exceed $7tr in annual value by 2030

Global sales of green products and services growing twice as fast as conventional revenue streams, according to new World Economic Forum analysis

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 03 December 2025 • 4 min read