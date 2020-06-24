Office for Environmental Protection
'We are working at pace': Andrea Leadsom promises new net zero 'pathway'
Flurry of announcements as government confirms plans for Green GB Week, tables Environment Bill, and promises fresh action on transport emissions
Queen's Speech: Government promises to tackle plastics, air quality, and habitat damage in landmark Environment Bill
Long-awaited legislation expected to be published shortly, as government puts environment and climate change concerns centre stage in Queen's Speech
Queen's Speech: Green business hopes build for beefed up Environment Bill
The long-awaited Environment Bill is expected to set out details of UK's post-Brexit green regulatory regime - and sources expect a 'thundering big bill'
It's time for government to set a new environmental baseline
Regardless of the political chaos, the government must be clear on its legislative agenda for a green Brexit, argues Green Alliance's Ruth Chambers
Emission impossible? We need to increase national accountability for air pollution
Better transport policies targeting taxes at the most polluting vehicles would improve air quality, argues Bright Blue's William Nicolle
'Damaging and unjustified': Groups warn of 'secrecy provision' in UK green watchdog plans
Amnesty International, NUJ, Greenpeace, and others warn restrictions in remit of proposed Office for Environmental Protection 'wholly at odds with public's right to information'