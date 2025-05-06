Planning reforms: Government touts £7.5bn boost, but 'uncertainty' over nature risks remains

Government impact assessment claims Planning and Infrastructure Bill could unlock multi-billion-pound economic boost over 10 years, but admits it only has 'limited data' on potential environmental risks
The government has claimed its overhaul of the planning system in England and Wales could deliver an economic boost of up to £7.5bn over the next decade - but concerns continue to mount that the sweeping...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis