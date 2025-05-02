Will the government's planning overhaul trigger a 'regression' in nature safeguards?

Michael Holder
clock • 7 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Office for Environmental Protection warns current iteration of Planning and Infrastructure Bill would weaken environmental protections, further fuelling nature campaigners' fears landmark legislation lacks sufficient safeguards

Labour's proposed planning reforms risk weakening crucial safeguards for nature and urgently require significant strengthening if they are to deliver on the government's twin goals of accelerating development...

