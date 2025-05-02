Will the government's planning overhaul trigger a 'regression' in nature safeguards?

Office for Environmental Protection warns current iteration of Planning and Infrastructure Bill would weaken environmental protections, further fuelling nature campaigners' fears landmark legislation lacks sufficient safeguards
Labour's proposed planning reforms risk weakening crucial safeguards for nature and urgently require significant strengthening if they are to deliver on the government's twin goals of accelerating development...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis