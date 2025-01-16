'Substantial challenges lie ahead': Pressure mounts on government over 'worrying' prospects for England's nature

Michael Holder
clock • 10 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Office for Environmental Protection warns government is 'largely off track' to meeting majority of legally binding nature targets, and time is rapidly running out to deliver on 2030 goals

The dire state of England's natural world continues to show little sign of improvement and the window of opportunity for the new Labour government to get the country on track to meet legally binding environmental...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Octopus Energy swoops for 'agrivoltaics' solar developer OX2 France

Net Zero Asset Managers suspends activities, announces 'fit for purpose' review

Most read
01

Study concludes government's clean power mission can cut energy bills

15 January 2025 • 8 min read
02

How Brits remain more worried about climate change than their American counterparts

15 January 2025 • 5 min read
03

Government advances plans to power up first nuclear fusion power plant by 2040

16 January 2025 • 4 min read
04

BeZero Carbon plots CORSIA coverage after $32m funding boost

16 January 2025 • 3 min read
05

Müller launches 'Fast Track' real-time data analysis to cut on-farm emissions

15 January 2025 • 3 min read

More on Biodiversity

NatureMetrics secures £20m funding boost to scale up biodiversity monitoring solution
Biodiversity

NatureMetrics secures £20m funding boost to scale up biodiversity monitoring solution

Funding will be used to roll out solutions to support businesses in measuring and managing their impact on nature

Amber Rolt
clock 14 January 2025 • 3 min read
University of Manchester launches Masters in nature recovery, restoration, and rewilding
Biodiversity

University of Manchester launches Masters in nature recovery, restoration, and rewilding

New course aims to provide students with skills to deliver nature restoration projects and tackle biodiversity loss

Amber Rolt
clock 14 January 2025 • 3 min read
National Trust sets new goal to create 250,000 hectares of nature-rich landscapes
Biodiversity

National Trust sets new goal to create 250,000 hectares of nature-rich landscapes

Organisation marks 130th birthday by unveiling 10-year strategy that promises to 'ramp up our work to restore nature, both on our own land and beyond our boundaries'

James Murray
James Murray
clock 10 January 2025 • 4 min read