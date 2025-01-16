'Substantial challenges lie ahead': Pressure mounts on government over 'worrying' prospects for England's nature

Office for Environmental Protection warns government is 'largely off track' to meeting majority of legally binding nature targets, and time is rapidly running out to deliver on 2030 goals
The dire state of England's natural world continues to show little sign of improvement and the window of opportunity for the new Labour government to get the country on track to meet legally binding environmental...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
- Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
- > Exclusive in-depth case studies
- > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
- > Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- > Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month
Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.