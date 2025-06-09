OEP warns Defra of 'possible failures' to comply with laws on wild bird protection

Michael Holder
clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Defra and Natural England have two months to respond to allegations before Office for Environmental Protection decides on next steps

The government and Natural England may have broken the law by failing in their duties to protect and maintain rare and threatened bird populations in Special Protection Areas (SPAs) on both land and at...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

James Cleverly on net zero: 'I agree with Kemi Badenoch'

Government proposes to widen UK ban on 'destructive' bottom trawler fishing

More on Legislation

Water Act pulls plug on 'undeserved bonuses' at six water companies
Legislation

Water Act pulls plug on 'undeserved bonuses' at six water companies

New law enters into force after water bosses awarded themselves more than £112m bonuses and incentives over the last decade

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 05 June 2025 • 7 min read
Thames Water fined £122.7m for breaching sewage and dividend rules
Legislation

Thames Water fined £122.7m for breaching sewage and dividend rules

Industry regulator Ofwat hands down its biggest ever fine to London and Southeast England water supplier following investigation into wastewater operations and shareholder payments

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 28 May 2025 • 4 min read
Green groups and businesses urge government to 'pause and rethink' planning overhaul
Legislation

Green groups and businesses urge government to 'pause and rethink' planning overhaul

More than 60 environmental experts warn aspects of Planning and Infrastructure Bill risks 'irreversible harm' to both nature and investor confidence

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 23 May 2025 • 4 min read