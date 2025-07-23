OEP drops legal threat over sewage pollution regulation failures

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Watchdog closes two-year investigation into government over regulatory failures on sewage overflows, after securing 'significant progress' on issues raised

The Office for Environmental Protection (OEP) has announced it is to close a two-year investigation which identified significant government and regulator failings relating to sewage pollution, after plans...

