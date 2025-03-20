'Possible failures: OEP launches new investigation into government water quality efforts

James Murray
clock • 5 min read
'Possible failures: OEP launches new investigation into government water quality efforts

Office for Environmental Protection (OEP) confirms official investigation into potential breaches of Water Framework Directive Regulations

The Office for Environmental Protection (OEP) has launched a new investigation into 'possible failures' by Defra and the Environment Agency to comply with the Water Framework Directive (WFD) Regulations,...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

National Wealth Fund instructed to focus on clean energy and defence

Kemi Badenoch is wrong - Net zero by 2050 is difficult, it's not impossible

More on Legislation

'Possible failures: OEP launches new investigation into government water quality efforts
Legislation

'Possible failures: OEP launches new investigation into government water quality efforts

Office for Environmental Protection (OEP) confirms official investigation into potential breaches of Water Framework Directive Regulations

James Murray
James Murray
clock 20 March 2025 • 5 min read
'Not fit for purpose': Government promises sweeping reforms to environmental regulatory regime
Legislation

'Not fit for purpose': Government promises sweeping reforms to environmental regulatory regime

New policy paper argues current regulations are failing in 'driving nature recovery or economic growth', as Chancellor promises new push to tackle excessive red tape

James Murray
James Murray
clock 17 March 2025 • 6 min read
Scottish government confirms delays to Heat in Buildings Bill
Legislation

Scottish government confirms delays to Heat in Buildings Bill

Campaigners fear plans to revamp proposed legislation could dilute standards that would have required some new homeowners to switch to greener heating systems

Amber Rolt
clock 13 March 2025 • 2 min read