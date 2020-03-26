North Sea
MPs warn taxpayers could face 'hefty bill' from North Sea and fracking decommissioning
Public Accounts Committee report calls on government to get a better handle on future fossil fuel infrastructure decommissioning costs
Shell steps up investment in new solar (and North Sea oil and gas) projects
Oil giant continues diversification push with agreement to acquire a stake in US solar firm Silicon Ranch Corporation for up to $217m
Study: CCS network promises £160bn boost to UK economy
A Carbon Capture and Storage network along Britain's east coast could link major industry clusters to deliver huge a economic boost through to 2060, new research suggests
Sustainable British cod on the menu after stocks recover
A recovery from near total collapse has led North Sea cod stocks to be labelled as sustainable by the Marine Stewardship Council for the first time in 20 years
It is time to show North Sea oil and gas some tough love
Good Energy's Juliet Davenport argues the UK government needs a different approach to its erstwhile cash cow