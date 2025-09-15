In BusinessGreen's first Editor’s Briefing of the autumn, the team discuss the rise of 'eco-populism', Reform's climate policy attacks, and what to expect for the green economy this autumn
In BusinessGreen's first Editor's Briefing after a summer break, James sets the scene for a potentially pivotal period for UK climate policy - with not only COP30 on the horizon, but an Autumn Budget confirmed...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis