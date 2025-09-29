Scotland opens £10m Energy Skills Transition Hub in Aberdeen

Funded by industry and the Scottish Government, the education facility is designed to train and upskill both new entrants and career changers for jobs in the booming clean energy sector
A new £10m Energy Transition Skills Hub has been officially opened in Aberdeen today by Scotland's First Minister John Swinney, with the facility aiming to help 1,000 people make the move into clean energy...
