'Concerning news': Marine Conservation Society confirms drop in sustainability rating for key fisheries

Latest Good Fish Guide 2025 offers consumers, retailers, and policymakers latest science-backed advice for embracing and promoting sustainable fishing practices
Increasing pressure on UK fish stocks has seen North Sea herring and key regions for cod and haddock downgraded on the Marine Conservation Society's (MCS) traffic light rating system, in an update that...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis