Why the future of energy jobs lies beyond fossil fuels

clock • 4 min read

With clear, consistent policy, the UK can channel the skills of North Sea workers into the rapidly growing offshore wind, carbon capture and hydrogen sectors, writes Aldersgate Group's executive director Rachel Solomon Williams

Britain has a choice. Should we cling to the fossil fuel sector, with the promise of uncertain energy security and exposure to its volatile global markets? Or should we invest in renewables, create secure...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Politics

Politicians now talk of climate 'pragmatism' to delay action - new study
Politics

Politicians now talk of climate 'pragmatism' to delay action - new study

Steve Westlake, University of Bath - The Conversation
clock 09 September 2025 • 5 min read
Reshuffle: Number 10 shakes up Ministerial ranks at DESNZ and Defra
Politics

Reshuffle: Number 10 shakes up Ministerial ranks at DESNZ and Defra

Keir Starmer confirms major changes to Ministerial teams tasked with delivering on the government's net zero and nature agendas

James Murray
James Murray
clock 08 September 2025 • 7 min read
Drilling into decline: The flawed logic of Kemi Badenoch's oil gamble
Politics

Drilling into decline: The flawed logic of Kemi Badenoch's oil gamble

The Conservative leader's pledge to 'get all of our gas out of the North Sea' appears designed more for the politics of opposition than the realities of government, as it crumbles under scrutiny, writes Eliot Whittington from the Cambridge Institute for...

Eliot Whittington, Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL)
clock 08 September 2025 • 4 min read