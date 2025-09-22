North Sea P&O ferry makes permanent switch to biofuel blend

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read

Pride of Hull passenger ferry between Hull and Rotterdam now running on lower-carbon B30 Biofuel

A North Sea passenger ferry has become the first to switch to run on a blend of lower-carbon biofuel and conventional fossil fuel, cutting emissions for the busy route between Hull and Rotterdam. Operator...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

'Alarming': Fossil fuel production plans far exceed global climate targets

Defra warned of possible 'serious failures' to comply with marine environment laws

More on Shipping

Could the Irish Sea host one of the world's first green shipping corridors?
Shipping

Could the Irish Sea host one of the world's first green shipping corridors?

Feasibility study concludes Dublin-Holyhead ferry route is a leading candidate for pioneering low carbon shipping fuels

James Murray
James Murray
clock 18 September 2025 • 3 min read
Government confirms £1.1bn funding boost for green shipping and ports
Shipping

Government confirms £1.1bn funding boost for green shipping and ports

Joint government and industry investment aims to create wave of green jobs in coastal towns around the UK

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 15 September 2025 • 3 min read
ASA scuttles 'misleading' LNG cruise adverts after 'greenwashing' complaint
Shipping

ASA scuttles 'misleading' LNG cruise adverts after 'greenwashing' complaint

Advertising watchdog upholds complaints against Seascanner and Cruise Circle over adverts for MSC Cruises that promoted the environmental benefits of LNG

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 03 September 2025 • 6 min read