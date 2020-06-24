marketing
Time to wake up: The 'Greta effect' on branding in 2020
Siegel+Gale's Will Bosanko on what the marketing world can learn from the Swedish climate activist
Climate action infiltrates CES clamour, but electronics industry must do more
Lots of big tech companies talk about emissions reductions programs, but the truth is the industry as a whole still isn't doing that much
Coldplay to pause touring until concerts have positive climate impact
Band listens to The Scientist as frontman Chris Martin claims he 'would be disappointed' if next tour is not carbon neutral
Vogue publisher promises to become beacon of green fashion
Condé Nast signs UN Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action, as it pledges to promote sustainable fashion and clothing re-use to readers
Patagonia and Sodastream join Global Climate Strike
Outdoor clothing brand Patagonia says alongside closing all its stores and offices it is to launch a major advertising campaign promoting the global climate strikes
The Body Shop reimagines store as refill centre and 'activist workshop'
Beauty giant says it is going back to its 'activist roots' with new store concept opening in Bond Street today
Octopus Energy Investments rebrands as Octopus Renewables
Clean energy investor rebrands to 'more accurately reflect the business' core mission'
'Generation Electric': EDF launches major EV marketing push
New campaign aims to boost consumer awareness of EVs and renewables with TV, radio, print and social media adverts
'Frankenstein foreshore': Wet wipes are reshaping Thames riverbank, study reveals
The 'Thames Great Wet Wipe Reef' is now 50 metres wide, 17 metres long and more than a metre high
Social marketing to address water shortage fears: Is water a privilege or a right?
The University of Kent's Ben Lowe unpicks the challenges of promoting water-saving in rainy Britain
Girl power: Five top tips for promoting gender equality in green business
Expert advice to help sustainability executives navigate the challenge of promoting female empowerment
Ben & Jerry's joins the campaign to support onshore windfarms
With names like Strawberry Breezecake and Cherry Gale-cia, ice-cream maker pushes for government re-think
'It's in our best interests': How Ab InBev hopes its sustainability targets will resonate with millennials
Changing customer demographics mean it is essential brewing giant is seen to lead on green issues, argues chief sustainability officer Tony Milikin
Revealed: The inside story of Natura's Body Shop buyout
The Body Shop's CSR director Christopher Davis lifts the lid on the brand's complicated relationship with L'Oreal and why Natura's acquisition promises a fresh start
Green Deal Finance Company plans new name to banish memories of failed policy
Re-launched company will ditch 'tarnished' Green Deal brand later this year in favour of new company name