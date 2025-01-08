Vodafone cuts advertising and media emissions by a third

clock • 3 min read
Credit: Vodafone
Image:

Credit: Vodafone

New Sustainable Media Programme sees company track the carbon efficiency of its media and marketing activities

Telco giant Vodafone has announced it has reduced the carbon footprint of its media and advertising activities by more than a third over the past year across 13 markets, including the UK, Germany and South...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

SBTi appoints former CCC chief executive David Kennedy as new CEO

New cable failure detection technology could save offshore wind sector millions, tech firm claims

Most read
01

Net zero took great strides last year - but the UK must go further and faster in 2025

08 January 2025 • 3 min read
02

SBTi appoints former CCC chief executive David Kennedy as new CEO

08 January 2025 • 5 min read
03

Tackling gender inequality will uplift sustainability efforts

08 January 2025 • 5 min read
04

Car park solar panels could generate 1.3GW of 'untapped' green electricity

08 January 2025 • 3 min read
05

JPMorgan joins exodus from Net Zero Banking Alliance

08 January 2025 • 3 min read

More on Marketing

Vodafone cuts advertising and media emissions by a third
Marketing

Vodafone cuts advertising and media emissions by a third

New Sustainable Media Programme sees company track the carbon efficiency of its media and marketing activities

Amber Rolt
clock 08 January 2025 • 3 min read
Coca-Cola Company's confusing emissions claims draw fire
Marketing

Coca-Cola Company's confusing emissions claims draw fire

Inconsistent and confusing public disclosures muddle attempts to assess corporate ambitions on climate

Jim Giles, Trellis
clock 27 December 2024 • 4 min read
ASA raps Lloyds Banking Group over 'low carbon' advert
Marketing

ASA raps Lloyds Banking Group over 'low carbon' advert

Watchdog upholds Adfree Cities complaint after social post fails to mention bank's ongoing financing of fossil fuel projects

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 18 December 2024 • 4 min read