The greenwash reckoning has begun - UK firms need to get ready

clock • 5 min read

New EU rules restricting misleading green claims are a win for firms making genuine efforts towards sustainability, writes Changing Markets Foundation's Nusa Urbanic

Last year saw a significant increase in the regulatory clamp down of greenwashing. It started with the announcement of the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in January to scrutinise the green...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

'Rewarding early adopters': OVO and Vaillant team up in bid to cut heat pump running costs

01 February 2024 • 3 min read
02

What to expect from voluntary carbon markets in 2024

01 February 2024 • 14 min read
03

Confusion reigns over Labour's £28bn green investment goal

02 February 2024 • 7 min read
04

Home energy storage products become zero-rated for VAT

01 February 2024 • 2 min read
05

Premier League clubs urged to show private jets the red card

02 February 2024 • 4 min read

More on Marketing

Asda to save over 60 tonnes of plastic a year with new beef packaging
Marketing

Asda to save over 60 tonnes of plastic a year with new beef packaging

Supermarket swaps Just Essentials beef mince plastic trays for vacuum-packed recyclable film

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 02 February 2024 • 2 min read
'In bogs, not bags': Wildlife Trusts urges consumers to root out 'hidden peat'
Marketing

'In bogs, not bags': Wildlife Trusts urges consumers to root out 'hidden peat'

New campaign calls for 'hidden peat' labels on mushrooms, leafy salads, and houseplants grown using peat-based products

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 02 February 2024 • 3 min read
Survey suggests key environmental terms poorly understood by UK public
Marketing

Survey suggests key environmental terms poorly understood by UK public

Survey of 1,000 consumers points to language barrier between businesses and consumers around terms such as 'net zero', 'green', and 'sustainability'

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 26 January 2024 • 3 min read