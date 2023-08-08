Study: Climate footprint of digital advertising same as Portugal's aviation and shipping sector

Cecilia Keating
clock • 2 min read
Emissions footprinting exercise for digital advertising sector argues that industry has a chance to embrace low carbon development principles

Digital advertising in 30 leading markets produces roughly the same amount of greenhouse gas emissions as Portugal's aviation and shipping industry, a new analysis has calculated.

The report, published late last week by climate consultancy Scope 3, concluded the total global emissions impact of digital ads which run on streaming platforms, apps, and websites sits at 7.2 million metric tons.

This is roughly the same emissions impact as the entirety of Sweden's manufacturing and construction industry, or the entirety of Portugal's aviation and shipping industry, it said.

The study, which analysed digital advertising activity in 30 leading markets, excluding China and Russia, found display advertising - which runs on apps and websites - produced 3.8 million metric tons of emissions, whereas streaming advertising - which runs on platforms such as YouTube and other on-demand video services - chalked up 3.4 million metric tons of emissions.

The UK digital advertising market was found to have the third largest absolute emissions footprint of the 30 countries surveyed, coming in after India and the US.

Scope 3 said there was major opportunity within the digital advertising industry to bring down the emissions of the rapidly growing streaming sector.

Streaming is 10 times more emissions intensive to distribute than display advertising, but as it stands currently less wasteful in its production and supply chains, the report notes.

"This is an opportunity for the industry," the report said. "With streaming still a burgeoning channel, publishers and media owners have not overcrowded their video ad tech with unnecessary partners and as header bidding develops in this channel, the industry can be mindful to build with sustainability in mind."

Scope 3 also analysed climate risk within the digital advertising industry and the impact it has on advertising campaigns' profitability and emissions by looking at a sample of anonymised post-campaign reports. It defines climate risk as the media and monetisation risks that come with working with high carbon domains and the worst emitting media properties.

If digital advertisers eliminated climate risk in their campaigns, their performance would have improved by five per cent and emissions would have decreased by 20 per cent, according to the report, which notes that upwards of 12 to 14 per cent of advertising opportunities for digital advertisers are classified as having climate risk in Germany, France and Australia, according to the findings.

