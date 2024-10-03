In an age of geopolitical volatility, what does an effective climate comms strategy look like?

Michael Holder
clock • 10 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Rather than keeping quiet to avoid reputational damage, fresh research suggests businesses can reap significant benefits from promoting their climate efforts - as long as they strike the right tone

We are living in uncertain times. Horrifying and destabilising wars in Ukraine, the Middle East, and Sudan, soaring living costs, and increasing migration have all conspired to make an already tense...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Tory leadership candidates launch blistering attacks on UK net zero targets

'Job losses aren't inevitable': The case for 'fair and strategic' net zero transition planning

Most read
01

Government boosts heat pump grant scheme annual budget by £50m

03 October 2024 • 3 min read
02

Tory leadership candidates launch blistering attacks on UK net zero targets

02 October 2024 • 6 min read
03

Green heat networks: Over 30 schemes secure £2.7m in government funding

03 October 2024 • 3 min read
04

Study: Policy interventions could cut plastic pollution 96 per cent by 2040

03 October 2024 • 4 min read
05

In an age of geopolitical volatility, what does an effective climate comms strategy look like?

03 October 2024 • 10 min read

More on Marketing

In an age of geopolitical volatility, what does an effective climate comms strategy look like?
Marketing

In an age of geopolitical volatility, what does an effective climate comms strategy look like?

Rather than keeping quiet to avoid reputational damage, fresh research suggests businesses can reap significant benefits from promoting their climate efforts - as long as they strike the right tone

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 03 October 2024 • 10 min read
F-List 2024: Hundreds of PR and advertising firms called out for promoting fossil fuels
Marketing

F-List 2024: Hundreds of PR and advertising firms called out for promoting fossil fuels

Clean Creatives reiterates call for advertising and PR firms to ditch fossil fuel clients as it publishes most comprehensive report to date on the sector's work with polluting clients

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 25 September 2024 • 4 min read
CMA publishes anti-greenwash guidance for fashion brands and retailers
Marketing

CMA publishes anti-greenwash guidance for fashion brands and retailers

New guidance from competition and consumer protection watchdog builds on findings from Asos, Boohoo, and George at Asda investigation

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 20 September 2024 • 3 min read