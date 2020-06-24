low-carbon heating
Hydrogen injected into gas grid as part of 'groundbreaking' UK trial
Green energy pilot at Keele University marks first time zero carbon hydrogen has been injected into UK gas grid
Hybrid solar tech firm secures £5m investment boost
Naked Energy says its Virtu systems converts more of the sun's power into heat and power than its rivals
Labour pledges £250bn energy efficiency drive to 'bring the future into homes'
Policy to enhance energy efficiency of the UK's 27 million homes is the latest component of Labour's ambitious plans for a Green Industrial Revolution
'Next five years are critical': Report urges government to beef up green heat plans
The government must 'step on the gas' to scale innovation in green heat, think tank says
Boris Johnson heads to UN Summit bearing £1.2bn climate funding package
UK Prime Minister announces £1bn aid package to export British clean technology to developing countries, plus a £220m fund to protect endangered wildlife
Warming up: Government eyes major electric heat pump trial across 750 homes
Project aims to demonstrate the feasibility of a large-scale roll out of heat pumps in a representative range of UK homes, as new report warns fresh policy push is required
Spring Statement: Hammond set to step up climate action in response to School Strikes
Chancellor Philip Hammond will reportedly use his Spring Statement to unveil fresh green policy measures, as Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell promises bolder climate from Labour