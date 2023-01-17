British Gas to offer 'lowest price' heat pump guarantee

British Gas has announced a lowest price guarantee for heat pump installations, confirming its heat pumps will start from £2,999 and it will match any lower priced offer from other companies for a MCS credited heat pump installation.

The energy giant said it hopes the offer - which includes the government grants worth up to £5,000 for a new heat pumps - will help more people make the switch to the clean heating technology.

According to the company's Net Zero Index, which was released at the end of last year, there is more consumer uncertainty surrounding low carbon heating compared to other energy efficiency products like insulation and solar panels. When homeowners were asked what they would replace their boiler with, 37 per cent said a similar gas or oil-fired boiler, and only 14 per cent said that they would choose a heat pump.

Heat pumps are set to play an essential role in the UK reaching its net zero goals by 2050. According to British Gas they are widely recognised as the best immediate option for millions of off-grid, well-insulated homes and are 350 per cent efficient, compared to the best boilers being 90 to 95 per cent efficient.

Andrew Middleton, managing director of British Gas Net Zero, said the company recognises that many households are being cautious with their spending in the current climate and as such the company wanted to do everything that it can to make low carbon technologies more affordable.

"Supporting our customers in lowering their emissions at home is at the forefront of our plans and we need to make sure it is affordable and accessible so that no one is left behind," he added. "We are committed to working with governments, regulators and legislators to ensure we have the right policies and frameworks in place to achieve this."

The new offer was welcomed by Business and Energy Minister Lord Callanan, who said that heat pumps are "proven to be an excellent, reliable technology which help consumers to move away from fluctuating gas prices".

"With offers like this one, alongside government incentives such as slashing VAT on heat pump installation to zero, government and industry can work together in helping more homeowners to see these benefits in 2023 and beyond," he added.

In September last year the government announced it was launching a £60m Heat Pump Ready programme, which aims to accelerate the deployment of innovative solutions that can reduce the barriers to the rollout of the low carbon technology in homes across the UK. The heat pump ready programme was designed to complement the government's £450m Boiler Upgrade Scheme, which provides grants of up to £5,000 to homeowners installing a heat pump.

British Gas said that it has installed more than 2,300 heat pumps to date, as well as completing the first install to benefit from the government's Boiler Upgrade Scheme.

The new offer applies to standard air source heat pumps with up to 7Kw of power and a standard cylinder with a capacity of up to 200L, along with mechanical and electrical installation.

In related news, the Edinburgh Boiler Company this week announced that it is investing £2m in a new renewables division of the business. The company said the move forms part of its transition into low-carbon heating alternatives, including heat pumps and solar panels.

The investment will be used towards bolstering its staff numbers to move than 70 over the next year as well as the creation of a dedicated department of industry experts, upskilling all members of staff and upgrading its fleet of vans to electric vehicles.

The developments come as a separate report from the Heating and Hotwater Industry Council (HHIC) this week warned the government may have badly underestimated the scale of the workforce needed to deliver on its goal of installing 600,000 heat pumps a year from 2028.

The government has indicated that around 50,000 installers will be required to meet its target, but the HHIC said that without a major overhaul of working practices and drastic improvements in productivity around 150,000 installer could be required.

The report suggests up to 100,000 new entrants to the industry may be required over the next five years.

"The industry is at a pivotal point, with an ageing workforce and exacerbated demand for modernised skillsets we really must look to new entrants as fundamental in providing the solution," said HHIC Systems Group chair Steve Keeton. "The government must push harder than ever to engage and incentivise existing heating engineers to build skills in renewable technologies. In addition, it must attract more new people to enter the industry and appeal to the younger generation to proactively include low-carbon technologies in their portfolio. It is the cornerstone we need in order to achieve our nation's emissions goals."